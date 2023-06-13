Over ten teams compete at FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2023

Laman Ismayilova

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2023 has been held in Astara. Over 10 teams from Azerbaijan, Germany, China, Poland, Egypt, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine, Austria and other countries participated in the competition, Azernews reports.

After Astara, the basketball games took place in Baku and Shusha. The semi-finalists of the Shusha stage of the world women's 3x3 basketball have been already determined.

The German national team met the Japanese club G FLOU in the quarter final round. Germany, which defeated its opponent with a score of 22:16, qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the Hungarian team will face Baku's "Neftchi" club, while the German will compete against the Dutch team.

According to the regulations, the teams that took the first place in the groups advanced directly to the semi-final stage. The holders of the second and third places in the groups faced each other in the quarter-final stage.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is the FIBA 3x3 competition dedicated to women. It offers women a chance to play 3x3 at the highest level on a regular basis.

This represents a unique opportunity to bring new countries on the focus as well as for the best players to prepare and offer an amazing show at the 3x3 World Cup and, later, at the Olympic Games.