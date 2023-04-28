2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: F2 free practice ends

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

F2 free practice has ended within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023.

Prema Racing team pilot Oliver Bearman defeated l his rivals in the 45-minute-long race, Azernews reports.

Hitech team pilot Isak Hadjar came second, while Kush Maini from Campos Racing ranked third.

F2 free practice will be followed by the qualifying session.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises unparalleled excitement and fun both for F1 pilots and the race fans.

After a three year break, concert programs will once again delight F1 race fans. Renowned DJ Don Diablo will give a concert in Baku on April 28th.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will perform in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku this year.