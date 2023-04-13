Winners of Azerbaijan Championship on Electronic Sports awarded in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

The winners of the 17th Azerbaijan Championship on Electronic Sports have been awarded in Baku.

Speaking at the ceremony, head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, stressed the development of this type of sport in the country. He emphasized that Azerbaijani gamers represent the country at a high level in the international arena, Azernews reports.

Congratulating the winners, he wished success to the gamers in the next competitions.

President of Azerbaijan Electronic Sports Federation Adil Mahmudov said that the 17th Azerbaijan Championship on Electronic Sports was held in 6 cyber sports. Two of them were solo sports and the others are team sports.

The winners of the solo competitions won the right to participate in the European Championship to be held in Poland this June. Azerbaijani gamers will also join the World championship to be held in Romania this year. The winners of the team competitions will compete in the qualification tournament in Azerbaijan.

Stating that there is great interest in electronic sports in Azerbaijan, Adil Mahmudov outlined that that the gamer clubs are currently operating in the regions as well as in Baku. As for now, Azerbaijan Electronic Sports Federation aims to create leagues for this type of sport.

The winners were awarded medals, diplomas and cash prizes. The uniform prepared for national team was presented to the public.

The uniform was first presented to the Azerbaijani champions of solo cyber sports, who will represent the country in the European Championship.