National fencers enrich medal haul with medal of all classes

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani fencers have enriched the country's medal haul with medals of all types.

The team proved itself at the International Open tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia, winning 15 medals, Azernews reports.

The gold medals came from Dilak Mammadova, Nurlan Zeynalli, Tarana Mammadli, Orkhan Hasanli, and Yasmin Shevchenko.

Leyla Ahmadova and Emin Safarbayov grabbed silvers, while Tarana Mammadli, Mirnuray Abbasova, Fuad Gurbanov, Murad Muradov, Daniel Verstakovas, Fatima Karimova, Aydin Gadirov won bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani Fencing Federation was established on April 28, 1992, and became a member of the International Fencing Federation in May 1992.

The AFF held an extraordinary conference on September 20, 2017, where Mikayil Jabbarov was elected as the AFF president.

Balakishi Gasimov was elected president of the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation at a general assembly of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on November 20, 2021.



