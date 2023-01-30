National team crowned champion at Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz

Azerbaijan's Land of Fire team has been crowned as the champion at Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2023 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov congratulated national polo team on the victory.

"Was happy to be together with Azerbaijan-land of fire team, which became a champion of the World Snow Polo Cup in St.Moritz in 2023! With the same victory in 2022 our dream-team became twice champion! My sincere congratulations to Azerbaijani Horsing Federation, which made this miracle happen," he tweeted.

The ambassador also visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2023.

"Visited Azerbaijani pavilion in St.Moritz, organised by Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Amazing variety of magical culture, cousin and music of Azerbaijan attracted thousands of visitors to the World Snow Polo Cup. Smiles and good mood of guests strengthened our assurance that we are on the right side of the Future. Proud!," he wrote.

Within the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2023, Azerbaijan's culture, tourism, and cuisine were demonstrated to the guests of the competition with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organization of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. The guests of the Azerbaijani pavilion were also presented with publications covering various fields of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.