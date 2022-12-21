Azerbaijan will continue holding sporting events in Karabakh - minister

By Trend

Sporting events will continue to be held in Karabakh, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in an interview with Trend.

According to him, cycling and chess competitions were held in Shusha this year. Chess tournaments will continue, and it is also planned to continue holding cycling competitions.

Minister also noted that the Rowing Federation held two international competitions in Sugovushan.

"Athletes from 4 countries took part in the first competition, and in the second, after 5 months, there were already 12 participating countries. This indicates a high level of organization in the competition. The Rowing Federation is quite ambitious, and I am sure they will not stop; the number of participants will grow. Naturally, the format of the competition will also develop. I was lucky enough to attend both competitions," said the minister.

"Due to the distance, it is still difficult to hold some tournaments in Sugovushan. Many major competitions are held in Mingachevir since it is relatively close and has developed infrastructure and all the relevant conditions. Nevertheless, we keep developing the sports infrastructure of Sugovushan. There is a modern Tartar Olympic Sports Complex nearby, where the team can stay," the minister added.