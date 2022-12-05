Azerbaijani sports minister re-elected president of European Gymnastics Union

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has been re-elected president of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG) by a majority of the votes, Azernews reports.

The decision was announced at the 29th UEG congress in Albufeira, Portugal.

Farid Gayibov, who has headed the European Gymnastics Union (UEG) since 2017, expressed his gratitude to the UEG members.

"Thanks for your confidence. I am honored and will do my utmost for the development of gymnastics in our continent," said Gayibov.

Joining him on the Presidential Board are Michel Boutard (FRA), Tom Thingvold (NOR), and Edvard Kolar (SLO) while Kineret Tzedef (ISR), Alvaro Sousa (POR), Solveig Jonsdottir (ISL), Paolo Frising (LUX), Marta Pagnini (ITA), Natalja Inno (EST) and Ciaran Gallagher (IRL) will assist the discussions and decision-making in the Executive Committee and the Technical Committee Presidents.

Formed in 1982, European Gymnastics is one of five continental unions that represents the interests of Europe in the International Gymnastics Federation.

UEG represents quite different facets of the sport: from Olympic sports to gymnastics for all.