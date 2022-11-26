Azerbaijani ambassador congrats Swiss football squad

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has congratulated the national football team of Switzerland on their first victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"Congratulations to all my Swiss friends and colleagues on the first victory of the national football team in the World Cup tournament. Football is the international arena, where Swiss people could show their real combating character, not only neutrality. Wish the team, coached by Murat Yakin, new successes," he wrote on Twitter.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the Group G match.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 21 and will end on December 18, 2022.

This is the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

The final is due to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. The current World Cup champion is the French squad.