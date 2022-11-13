TODAY.AZ / Sports

Seven Azerbaijani boxers to fight for championship in international tournament

13 November 2022 [14:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The semifinal round of the international boxing tournament in Kielce, Poland has ended, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Two more members of the Azerbaijani team won the right to participate in the final.

Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov (67 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (85 kg) and Mohamed Abdullayev (92+ kg) will fight for the champion title.

A total of four Azerbaijani boxers have already won the bronze medal of the tournament.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/228033.html

Print version

Views: 119

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also