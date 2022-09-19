National team ranks third at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani gymnastics team has won a bronze medal at the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

For exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzada, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova scored 30.750 points, coming third.

The Bulgarian team took first place with Italy ranking second.

At the same time, Zohra Agamirova performed in the final exercise with a hoop, where she took the sixth position. She also came fifth in the program's final with a ribbon. At the same time, Aghamirova took thirteen place in the final.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship was held in Sofia on September 14-18. Azerbaijan was represented in the individual competitions by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, and Alina Gozalova in group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzada, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova.