Baku to host Gymnastics for All Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation will hold another edition of the Gymnastics for All Festival to mark the federation's 20th anniversary, Azernews reports.

The festival will take place at Baku Seaside Boulevard on September 9.

The event will bring together gymnasts of the national team, Ojag Sports Club as well as gymnasts from the country's regions.

The main goal of the festival is to promote gymnastics among the population, a healthy lifestyle, and effective leisure activities.

The gymnastics festival will feature a colorful show. Admission to the festival is free.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.