National gymnast grabs four medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has enriched the country's medal haul at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The 20-years old gymnast won four medals including two gold in exercise with cubs and ribbon, one silver in exercise with a hoop, and one bronze in the exercise with a ball.

Another national gymnast, Ilona Zeynalova ranked fourth place in the programs with ribbon, and clubs.

She also performed in the finals of the exercise with a hoop and took seventh place.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani team won a gold medal in group exercises in rhythmic gymnastics in the program with three ribbons and two balls.

The team included Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

Another gymnastic team consisting of Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova grabbed a silver medal in the program with five hoops.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts took medals in aerobic gymnastics competitions

The national team was represented at the competition by Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, and Xoshgadam Guliyeva.

In general, the national team won five awards at the competitions including two gold and three silver.

Vladimir Dolmatov won a gold medal in the individual program among men, and Madina Mustafayeva - a silver medal in the individual program among women. A mixed pair consisting of Dolmatov and Mustafayeva captured a gold medal.

The trio, which included Khoshgedem Guliyeva, Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, won a silver medal.

Along with this, the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team became the silver medalist of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games teams.

In total, the national team has already won 58 medals including 18 gold, 22 silver, and 18 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova, Rafig Huseynov, Eldaniz Azizli, taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova, and gymnast Zohra Aghamirova.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov, swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizade wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, Ulvu Ganizade, Islam Bazargano, Elis Manolova, sabre-fencer Polina Kaspiarovich and gymnast Zohra Aghamirova won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov, and wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazada, Hajimurad Omarov, Tatiyana Omelchenko, Asgar Mammadaliyev, Elnura Mammadova, weightlifter Nazila Ismayilova, gymnast Zohra Aghamirova and archers Jahan Musayev, Ali Nabiyev, and Azada Adbullayeva won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fourth among 56 participants. Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.