Day 2: FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The second day of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has started at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The qualifying competitions in the individual program (exercises with hoops and a ribbon) will be held on April 23. Moreover, the qualifications of teams in group (exercises with ribbons and two balls) will be held as well.

The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The names of the winners and in the all-around, individual and group exercises will be also announced as part of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup which runs until April 24.

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is the fifth international gymnastics competition being held in Azerbaijan this year.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup is awarded to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges.

The FIG World Cup brought together 140 gymnasts from 33 countries.

Some 44 individual and 96 group gymnasts (15 groups) are taking part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan in 2022.

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova are representing Azerbaijan in the individual program while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals.

After a two-year break, spectators can watch the competitions at National Gymnastics Arena amid the easing measures under a special quarantine regime.

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.