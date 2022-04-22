Azerbaijani athlete leading in ball exercises at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend

Azerbaijani graces Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova have performed exercises with the ball during the first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

Jalilova received 31,000 points from the judges for the exercise with the ball and is taking the first intermediate position.

The performance of Aghamirova was assessed by the judges at 29.650 points, and the athlete is taking the sixth intermediate position.

On this day, the gymnasts will also perform exercises with a hoop.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in the National Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Qualifying competitions in the individual program will be held today - the graces will demonstrate exercises with a hoop and a ball. There will also be a qualification of teams in group exercises, which will present a program with five hoops. Based on the results of the qualification, the finalists will be determined.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.