AGF expects Azerbaijani gymnasts to succeed at 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend

We expect that Azerbaijani sportswomen will adequately demonstrate the successes achieved during training at 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Secretary-General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told journalists, Trend reports.

"Rules have been changed in the new Olympic cycle and all gymnasts present their exercises in accordance with these changes. Azerbaijani athletes Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are gymnasts with certain experience who perform in the individual programs. Zohra Aghamirova is a silver medalist of the 2019 Summer Universiade, Arzu Jalilova is a silver and bronze medalist of the World Championship among juniors. We expect that they will adequately present the successes achieved during training in the competitive arena of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup," said Mammadzade.

She added that the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is the fifth international competition organized in Azerbaijan in various gymnastic disciplines this year and the second competition held with the participation of spectators.

"Qualifying stage is being held in Baku on the first competitive day of the World Cup. The competition program will be held in the same format tomorrow, on the second day,” Mammadzade also said.

“Winners in all-around among individual gymnasts and teams in group exercises will be determined based on results of the qualifying stages. Finals will be held in individual subjects on the third, final day of competition," Mammadzade noted.

According to the registration list, 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), will take part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan from April 22 through April 24, 2022.