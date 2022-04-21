FIFA appoints Azerbaijani AFFA's official as Director Member Associations Europe

By Trend

Elkhan Mammadov who latterly was in the role of Executive Vice President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has been appointed as Director Member Associations Europe of International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Trend reports citing the press service of FIFA.

According to the press service, Mammadov will assume the position on May 1, 2022

“It is a real boost to FIFA to have Elkhan joining the team. His commitment to building the foundations of football has reaped significant rewards for everyone involved in the sport in Azerbaijan, and I look forward to him applying his experience for the benefit of European football as a whole. We welcome him to the FIFA team,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Mammadov noted that it is a very special opportunity to join FIFA.

“I do so with feelings of responsibility and honor. Today, FIFA is a locomotive of the game, covering every corner of our fragile world,” he said. “Together with the FIFA team and member associations, I am sure we will continue developing football, implementing new ideas for further developing both men’s and women’s football.”

“I am passionate about good governance and the sustainable development of football, and I share the objectives of FIFA and President Infantino in that regard. I will give everything to use that experience for wider impact in this new position,” added Mammadov.