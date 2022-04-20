Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

By Trend

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Junichi Wada to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Diplomat met with members of the Japanese national team, which will take part in the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Baku will host the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from April 22 through April 24 and 140 sportswomen from 31 countries of the world are expected to take part in the competition.