Construction, installation work for Formula 1 Grand Prix starts in Baku

By Trend

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held for the sixth time, Turab Teymurov, spokesman for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, told Trend.

According to Teymurov, the competition will take place on June 10-12, and as part of preparations for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit has started to carry out construction and installation work on the territory, where the race track will be, from the night of April 15.

"The installation of concrete blocks used to ensure the safety of citizens and drivers during the competition will be carried out at night. The construction and installation work will begin at the intersection of Khagani Street with Bulbul Avenue and will cover the entire race track,” he said.

“This year, unlike last year, the competitions will be held with the participation of spectators, and the installation of stands has already begun on the territory of the Seaside National Park of Baku,” the spokesman noted. “Infrastructure and construction work will also start on the territory in the paddock area.”

“The Baku City Circuit company thanks the citizens for their understanding in connection with the ongoing construction and installation work," added Teymurov.