National wrestler crowned three-time European champion

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov has become a three-time European champion after claiming gold at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He secured the medal in the men’s 82kg final after defeating Georgian wrestler Gela Bolkvadze (2:1).

Huseynov (82 kg) joined the competition from the 1/8 finals, where he left no chances to his Czech opponent Petr Novak with a score of 5:1. In the quarterfinals, he won over the Hungarian Tamas Levaya (2:0). Huseynov also defeated Moldavian Mihail Brada in the semi-finals and reached the final of the championship.

Notably, Rafig Huseynov also became European champion in 2011 in Germany and in 2020 in Italy.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling has achieved a historical victory in the continental championship.

Azerbaijan has set a new record in the history of Greco-Roman wrestling both in terms of quantity and quality of medals, as well as in terms of points scored.

Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) won gold, Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) grabbed silver, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) wile Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) claimed bronze medals. They brought the team 25, 20 and 15 points respectively. Murat Lokyayev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) earned another 10 points for the team and took fifth place.

In general, Azerbaijani team scored 165 points, and for the first time in its history became the European champion in the team event. The team was trained by the head coach Alexander Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov and coach Gasan Aliyev.

Turkey took second place (150 points) while Georgia ranked third (114 points).