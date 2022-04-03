Kazakh gymnast takes first place at FIG World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku

By Trend





Athlete from Kazakhstan Nariman Kurbanov took the first place at the FIG World Cup in gymnastics in Azerbaijan’s Baku at a pommel horse exercise, Trend reports.

His result was 14.633 points.

Representative of Albania Matthew Petrov is in the second place with a result of 14.466 points and representative of France Cyril Tommason is in the third place, who received 14.333 points from the judge.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts compete from 34 countries.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku are considered the final stage.



The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.