Ukrainian athlete wins gold medal at FIG World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku

By Trend

Athlete from Ukraine Nazar Chepurnyi won the gold medal of the World FIG Cup in gymnastics in exercises on a vault with a result of 15.016 points, reports Trend.

Gymnast from Israel Andrey Medvedev (14.500 points) won silver medal.

Bronze medal was taken by another representative of Israel - Artem Dolgopyat (14.450 points).

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts compete from 34 countries.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku are considered the final stage.



The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.