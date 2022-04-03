Baku hosts AGF Trophy and FIG Cup awards

By Trend

On Saturday, April 2, within the framework of the FIG World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics, a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - the AGF Trophy Cup was awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

AGF Trophy was awarded to Valentina Georgieva (Bulgaria) and Ioan Jimsheleishvili (Georgia).

Also, according to the results of the three best results shown at the four stages of the World Cup, the gymnasts were awarded the FIG Cup in individual events.

The FIG Cup in individual events was awarded to Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat (floor exercise), Ukrainian athlete Ilya Kovtun (parallel bars), Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina (vault) and Ukrainian athlete Daniela Batrone (unequal bars).

It should be noted that from March 31 to April 3, another prestigious competition is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics. 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world participate in the competition.