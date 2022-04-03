Teams from US say National Gymnastics Arena in Baku one of best where they performed - Ambassador

By Trend

Teams from the US consider the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku to be one of the best facilities where they have performed, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told Trend on Saturday.

"Baku hosts many international gymnastic competitions. This is not the first time I visit the National Gymnastics Arena. This is a unique object. Every time I talk to representatives of teams from the US, they say that this is one of the best, if not the best venue they have ever competed in," the ambassador said.

According to him, the teams here have the opportunity to train and compete. The Ambassador expressed hope that Baku would hold even more such competitions.

"Sport is a very important part of the culture of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan and the United States have developed a broad partnership in this area," Earle Litzenberger said.

He especially noted the development of women's basketball in Azerbaijan, saying that the US regularly sends basketball coaches to the country.

The diplomat stressed that he was very glad that the American athletes took part in the competitions in Baku.

He added that he himself is fond of sports and often visits Shahdag to go skiing.