Georgian ambassador, athletes meet at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze has met with the athletes of his country as part of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup among men and women taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.