BCC gets ready for 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

F1 fans continue to get tickets for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The interest in the F1 race is very high and the ticket sales are still underway.

The sale of tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started since February 22.

The cost of tickets for the competitions ranges from 90 manats ($52.9) to 970 manats($570.6).

Spokesman for the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Turab Teymurov told reporters that the tickets for the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are still valid this year.

Those who bought tickets for the previous race should contact Baku City Circuit for brief information.

Speaking about the F1 race, BCC spokesman noted that no concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

At the same time, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Notably, the 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 4-6.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

The race was held without spectators and concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.