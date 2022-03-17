Final day: Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The final day of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The final competitions in exercises with ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon will be today.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ocaq Sport, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are competing in the championship among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

Notably, the winners of the championship in the all-around competitions were named on March 16.

The first place was taken by Madina Damirova, the second place went to Govhar Ibrahimova while Maryam Aliyeva ranked third among juniors.

After a two-year break, spectators are able to enjoy major gymnastics competitions as a special quarantine regime has been softened in the country.