Impressions from Championship in Baku - very good - head coach of national team

By Trend

Impressions from the 28th World Championship in acrobatic gymnastics in Baku are very good, Head Coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics Irada Gurbanova told Trend.

"Impressions are good, competitions were held at a very high level. In terms of organization, there has not been such a Championship for a long time. Of course, there is a bit of fatigue, because before the World Championships we had World Age Group Competitions. We cheered, worried about our athletes," she said.

Speaking about the results of Azerbaijani gymnasts at the Championship, Irada Gurbanova stressed that she was satisfied with their performance.

"In general, I was satisfied. True, today we were a little upset - Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli were not given the marks they deserved. They coped well with the program, and were worthy of higher marks . As for the men's pair, Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev made a mistake in the last final, for which they were punished by the referees. Nobody argues here," she said.

The head coach also said that the Azerbaijani athletes are ahead of the World Cup in Portugal, and then in Poland, where they will run in a new program.

"Usually, after the start, we analyze the program, decide how to make it more stable and more interesting," she added.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world took part in the championship.

At the competition, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups presented balance, tempo and combined exercises.