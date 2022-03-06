Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of World Age Group Competition in acrobatic gymnastics

By Trend

On March 5, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners are determined in the age category of 12-18 years.

Among the women's pairs, Harel Aharoni and Yuval Bar Tal (Israel) won the gold medal, Mell Devigne and Julie Filuz (France) won the silver medal, Allison Stone and Isla Vargas (USA) won the bronze.

Among the men's groups, representatives of Israel took the leading position, representatives of Russia were in second place, and a group from Great Britain was in third position.

Among the mixed doubles, the first step of the podium was taken by a duet from Israel - Roni Ravid and Yuval Sasson, in second place - a couple from Russia Riana Latypova and Vitaly Pleshkov, in third place - representatives of Kazakhstan Lolita and Mark Dub.

Among men's couples, William Clark and Harley Curtis-Lawrence (Great Britain) won the gold medal, Russian gymnasts Bogdan Aliyev and Yegor Tashlanov won the silver medal, Vladimir Kotochev and Georgi Stoyanov (Bulgaria) won the bronze medal.

Among the girl groups, the team from Russia took the first place, the group from the USA took the second place, the girl group from Portugal took the third position.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.