Athletes of Belarus rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Athletes representing Belarus - Andrei Builov and Ivan Litvinovich ranked first scoring 52.810 points at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku city in the men's synchronized jumping program, Trend reports.

Silver medal went to Danila Kasimov and Kirill Kozlov from Russia (50.820 points), bronze medal went to Portuguese gymnasts Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (49.960 points).

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the national team Seljan Mahsudova, who won a silver medal in the individual program among women.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.