US gymnast satisfied with performance at Trampoline World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Cody Gesuelli, the US gymnast and participant of the Trampoline World Cup competitions in Baku, was satisfied with his performance in the qualification, Trend reports citing the gymnast.

"Everything was ok. In general, our team has a positive attitude to these competitions. This is my fifth visit to Baku, and everything here seems native and familiar to me. The competitions are well-organized - transport, accommodation, hosting of the Cup itself, everything is at a high level," Gesuelli said.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.