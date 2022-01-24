Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation resumes local competitions

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), having successfully organized a number of prestigious international competitions last year, is starting a season of local competitions after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via AGF’s press service.

The season will be opened with the 18th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Tumbling and the 6th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Trampoline to be held on January 29, 2022.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are expected to participate in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts in tumbling.

The events are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

Three national competitions in various gymnastic disciplines are planned to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena during the first three months of the year following the 18th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Tumbling and the 6th Azerbaijan Championship, as well as Baku Championship in Trampoline.

The competitions can be observed at www.gymtv.online