Winners in synchronized trampoline announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend





The winners in synchronized trampoline among men and women in the 11-12 age group were named at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Among men, Iurii Shakula and Andrei Batrakov (Russia, 46.380) ranked first, Yelizar Hutsau and Daniil Kirushkin (Belarus, 46.370 points) ranked second, Bazhen Silin and Artsiom Lukhtanau (Belarus, 46.080 points) ranked third.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliyev ranked fourth, scoring 44.650.

Among women, Leila Aliyeva and Hanna Muzyka (Belarus, 45.750) ranked first, Elizaveta Nikolaeva and Daria Morozova (Russia, 45.560 points) ranked second, Greta Sophie Steinbrenner and Alexandra Melnichuk (Germany, 45.390 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.