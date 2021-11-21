TODAY.AZ / Sports

National gymnast wins silver at FIG World Championships

21 November 2021 [15:45] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has successfully performed in the tumbling final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

The gymnast scored 76.300,  a sum of points for two attempts-38.300 and 38.000 points.

Russian gymnast Aleksandr Lisitsyn ranked first (80.000 points) while US gymnast Kaden Brown (75.400 points) ranked third.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program.  One  participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well. 

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be awarded at the World Championships.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/212450.html

Print version

Views: 128

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also