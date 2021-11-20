Ukrainian gymnast hails organization level of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

By Trend

"It is my third visit to Baku. Traditionally, the competition has been organized perfectly. I like everything, I am glad to take part in this large-scale sporting event. As for my performance at the championship, I managed to complete the program as planned,” the gymnast said, adding that he had enough time to prepare for the competition.

Vitaly Voytiv said that Baku made a great impression on him and hopes to come here again.

"We had a city tour and sightseeing. I would like to come to Baku again," he added.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented at the World Championship by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Fifteen sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.