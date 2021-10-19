Formula 1 reveals calendar for next season

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Formula 1 has revealed the calendar for the 2022 season.

The season is expected to start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12.

The 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku for the fifth time on June 4-6.

Sergio Perez from the Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

The race was held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.