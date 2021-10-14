AGF gets ready for gymnastics championship

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is getting ready for another world championship.

The 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Baku on November 18-2.

The World Championship is the second world championship to be hosted by the National Gymnastics Arena this year.

The 28th World Age Group Competitions is another gymnastics event to be held this November.

The competition is scheduled for November 25-28. The sporting event was authorized by the relevant decision of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers.

It is planned to hold these events without the participation of spectators in accordance with the special quarantine rules and sanitary-epidemiological requirements.

Last May, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships and World Age Group Competitions were successfully held in Azerbaijan during the pandemic.

In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among members of delegations including athletes, staff, media and other people involved, the governmental quarantine rules, as well as the guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation during the COVID-19 pandemic were applied.

In addition, interviews with gymnasts were organized online to minimize human contact during the competition, and drones were used to present medals.