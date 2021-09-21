National gymnasts win six medals in Montenegro

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani team has won six medals at Montenegro Wild Beauty Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournaments 2021.

The gymnasts enriched the country's medal haul with one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Kamilla Seyidzade won the largest number of awards at the tournament. She won first place for the exercise with ribbon and was awarded a silver medal for the composition with clubs, and bronze medals for the exercise with a hoop and in the all-around.

Besides, Seyidzade also claimed another bronze medal together with Alina Gozalova in the team competition. Gozalova took third place for the composition with the ball.

Meanwhile, Fakhriya Aliyeva showed her best result in the exercise with the ball, thus having taken the fifth position.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.