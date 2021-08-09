Azerbaijani Olympic team completed performance at Tokyo 2020 with 3 silver and 4 bronze medals

By Trend

The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games "Tokyo-2020" has ended, Trend reports.

the Azerbaijani national team of 44 athletes completed their performance at the Olympics with 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Two silver medals were won in karate, one in wrestling, out of bronze medals, two were won in wrestling, one in judo and one in boxing.

Azerbaijani karate fighters Rafael Agayev (kumite, 75 kg) and Irina Zaretskaya (kumite, +61 kg), losing only in the final, won silver medals.

Freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev, who won a silver medal, lost in the final match only because of the points scored by his opponent in the last seconds. Wrestlers Rafig Huseynov (Greco-Roman style, 77 kg) and Maria Stadnik (50 kg) finished the Olympics with bronze medals.

The rest of the bronze medals were won by judoka Irina Kindzerskaya (+78 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (81 kg).