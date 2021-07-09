Film company shot film about UFC fighter

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Old Stone Pictures has produced a documentary about UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev.

The film will be presented at the international documentary film festivals in future, Trend Life reported.

"Rafael Fiziev has actively supported Azerbaijan in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War through social networks and informed his friends and the fighters the truth about the events. His patriotism and love for his historical homeland grabbed my attention. So, I decided to shot a film about Rafael Fiziev," said the film director Elmar Bayramov.

Rafael's ancestors settled in Kazakhstan during the Stalinist repressions and mass resettlements. Now Rafael is working in Thailand. He came to Florida for the UFC training camp and trains in Sanford MMA with the world's best fighters.

He graduated from the Academy of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs, but six years ago he decided to quit his job and set himself a new goal. Rafael was engaged in sports such as boxing, kickboxing, muay thai, combat sambo, jujitsu and wrestling. He is also fond of blacksmithing, creates samples of edged weapons.

Since 2015, he has been working as a trainer in the Tiger Muay Thai gym. He made his debut in the professional MMA ring in 2015 and won 35 times.

His first MuayThai coach Pavel Fedotov nicknamed him Ataman as the fight likes military theme. Moreover, Rafael's brothers presented him with Azerbaijan`s traditional hat, which underlines the fighter's nickname.

Since 2019, Rafael has been participating in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) - a sports organization based in Las Vegas (USA) and conducting mixed martial arts (MMA) fights around the world.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company.

It is the largest MMA promotion company in the world and features some of the highest-level fighters in the sport on its roster

Rafael fought ten fights (nine victories) within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Fiziev is the only Azerbaijani who has fought in the most prestigious fighting organization.