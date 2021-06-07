Winners of Formula 1 Qualifying Session at Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

By Trend





F-1 Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix finished, Trend reports.

The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and lasted until 17:00.

At the qualifying session Ferrari team’s pilot Charles Leclerc showed the best result and won the right to start the third race to be held on June 6 from pole position, the second place was taken by Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, followed by Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing Honda.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.