Women's boxing team gets ready for European Olympic qualifying

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani women's boxing team has completed preparations for the European Olympic qualifying tournament.

The team led by head coach Elbrus Rzayev has already left for France. Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) and Aynur Rzayeva (75 kg) will compete on June 4-8.

The men's team also left for France to participate in the qualifying tournament.

European Olympic qualifying tournament started on March 14 last year in London. However, the race was stopped three days later due to a coronavirus pandemic.

For many years, national boxers have won multiple prizes at international competitions.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympic Games boxer Vugar Alakbarov defeated a series of strong, more experienced opponents, and won a bronze medal, Azerbaijan’s first Olympic medal in boxing.

2003 was another memorable year, as Agasi Mammadov wrote his name into the annals of the country’s boxing history. He became the first Azerbaijani to be awarded the title of world champion.

Today, younger generation continues successes gained by the sportsmen in recent years and uphold the sporting honor of the country at the Olympic Games.



