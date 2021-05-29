Trio from Bulgaria wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Trend

The gold of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku was won by a trio representing Bulgaria, Trend reports on Friday.

The Bulgarian trio consisting of Antonio Papazov, Darina Pashova and Tikhomir Barotev received 22.877 points from the judges.

Silver was won by a trio from Hungary - Daniel Bali, Fanny Mazach and Balaz Farkas (22.616 points), a bronze medal was awarded to the Romanian trio - Teodora Cucu, Daniel Tavok and David Gavrilovici (22.427 points).

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship is being held on May 27-29 in Baku, in the National Gymnastics Arena. It is attended by 166 athletes from 22 countries.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and aostep programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.