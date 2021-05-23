Russian trio takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku

By Trend

The gold medal of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Age Group Competition in Baku among athletes participating in a trio (age category 15-17) was won by representatives of Russia with a score of 19.900 points, Trend reports on Sunday.

A silver medal was awarded to a trio from Romania (19.450 points), a bronze - from representatives of Hungary (19.400 points).

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 years old perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios and groups. In addition, gymnasts in the 15-17 age group will compete for medals in the aerodance program.

Azerbaijan in the finals is represented by: as part of the trio - Sara Alikhanli, Aliya Ismailova and Sanam Kazimova, as part of the group - Maryam Topchubashova, who won a bronze medal in the final in the individual program, Fidan Ibragimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Leyla Akhmedova and Ailin Alieva. All Azerbaijani athletes compete in the 12-14 age group.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.