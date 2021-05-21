Azerbaijani athletes win 7 medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Romania

By Trend

The international tournament in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Deleanu Cup was held in the city of Bucharest (Romania) on May 18-19, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At the competition Azerbaijan was represented by Kamilla Seidzade, Maryam Aliyeva, Alina Mammadova, Govkhar Ibragimova and Aidan Rahimova. Having performed with success at the tournament, Azerbaijani gymnasts won seven medals in various programs.

Alina Mamedova, who performed among the gymnasts born in 2007, took the first place in the exercise with clubs, and in the program with the ball she became the third. Her contemporary Kamilla Seyidova won silver in the ball program, and a bronze medal in the hoop exercise.

Azerbaijani gymnasts among athletes born in 2009 also won medals. So, Maryam Aliyeva took the first place in the exercise with the hoop, and the third place for the program with the ball. Aidan Ragimova, performing in the same age category, won bronze for her composition with a hoop. Gymnast Govkhar Ibragimova showed her best result in the program with a hoop, in this program she took the sixth position.