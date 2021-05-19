FIA unveils updated F1 weekend schedule

|
By Trend
The Formula 1 season for 2021 consists of 23 stages, Trend reports with reference to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.
“The duration of Friday's workouts has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour. In addition, at the end of April, the Formula 1 Commission approved plans for three sprint qualifying races in 2021 and approved the format for such a racing weekend,” the FIA said.
“On Friday, after an hour of training, qualifications will take place to determine the starting field for Saturday's sprint race. The results of this race will determine the starting order on Sunday. The winner and two runners-up of Saturday's race will receive additional points according to the ‘3-2-1’ scheme," the federation said.
Moreover, the FIA has approved the date of the Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of racing sessions, making amendments to it. The table shows the time in the time zone GMT +3.
The Grand Prix
1st session
2nd session
3rd session
Qualification
Race
Bahrain
14:30-15:30
18:00-19:00
15:00-16-00
18:00-19:00
18:00
Italy (Imola)
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Portugal
13:30-14:30
17:00-18:00
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:00
Spain
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Monaco*
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Azerbaijan
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
15:00
France
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Styria
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Austria
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
the UK
16:30-17:30
qualification: 20:00
2nd: 14:00
sprint: 18:30
17:00
Hungary
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Belgium
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Netherlands
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Italy (Monza)
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Russia
11:30-12:30
15:00-16:00
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:00
Singapore
12:00-13:00
15:30-16:30
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
15:00
Japan
05:30-06:30
09:00-10:00
06:00-07:00
09:00-10:00
8:00
the US
19:30-20:30
23:00-00:00
21:00-22:00
00:00-01:00
22:00
Mexico
19:30-20:30
23:00-00:00
19:00-20:00
22:00-23:00
22:00
Brazil
17:30-18:30
21:00-22:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
20:00
Australia
04:30-05:30
08:00-09:00
06:00-07:00
09:00-10:00
09:00
Saudi Arabia
15:30-16:30
19:00-20:00
16:00-17:00
19:00-20:00
19:00
Abu Dhabi
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Unlike other continental European Grand Prix, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held an hour later, and in Monaco, the first and second sessions of free races will be held on Thursday.
For the first time, such a format will be tested at the UK Grand Prix at Silverstone, the remaining two stages will be determined later.