World Cup competitions underway at National Gymnastics Arena

By Trend





The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, which started on May 8, continues, Trend reports.

Individual qualifying competitions are being held, as the gymnasts perform 'maces and ribbon' exercises. Also, the qualification of teams in group exercises will be held (program with three hoops and two couples of maces). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.







