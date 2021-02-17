National para-athlete claims Grand Prix gold

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani para-athlete Heydar Hamidli has won a gold medal at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.

Heydar Hamidli climbed to the highest step of the pedestal with a result of 43 meters 75 cm, Report informed.

The para-athlete achieved it in the F57 category in javelin throwing.

The Dubai 2021 Grand Prix brought together 471 athletes from 52 countries.

It was12th edition of the Fazza International Championships in UAE, which has been part of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix since the series was launched in 2013.

Azerbaijan's National Paralympic team has made great achievements over the past few years.

The country made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

This year National Paralympic Committee turns 25. The novel "Yenilm?z" (Invincible) and the video of the same name were presented as part of the celebration.

The logo "Yenilm?z" (Invincible) was also presented as part of the event. The torch in the center of the logo represents ability and winning spirit. The flames are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

There is also a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee "Spirit in motion". The heart-shaped logo also represents a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.