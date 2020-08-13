Fixtures of Azerbaijani clubs in UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues revealed

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The rivals of the Azerbaijani football clubs in UEFA tournaments for 2020/2021 season have been announced.

According to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) website, three of four Azerbaijani clubs will face Northern Macedonian clubs, while one will will play against an Albanian club in UEFA tournaments. Based on the results of the draw held in Switzerland’s Nyon city, Azerbaijani clubs will play against the rival clubs at home.

As a result of the draw, Azerbaijan’s Premier League champion Qarabag will face Northern Macedonia's Sileks football club in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. The matches of the first qualifying round will be held on August 18-19 in Baku. If Qarabag passes the first stage, it will face the winner of the pair "Sheriff" (Moldova) - "Fola" (Luxembourg) on August 25-26.

It should be noted that according to the rules, all qualifying stages until the playoffs consist of one match. The winning team will advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, while the loser will advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Rivals of other Azerbaijani clubs - Neftchi Baku, Keshla and Sumgait, that will compete in UEFA Europa League - have also been announced. Thus, in the first qualifying round of the tournament, Neftchi and Sumgait will face Macedonian clubs Shkupi and Shkendiya accordingly, however; Keshla will face Albania's Laci club.

The matches of all the three clubs will be held in Azerbaijan. The matches of the first qualifying round will take place on August 27 and will consist of one match.