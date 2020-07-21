National triathlonist grabs victory in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani triathlonist Rostislav Pevtsov has won a gold medal in Ukraine Open Triathlon Championship. He secured the victory in "Olympic distance".

Pevtsov was ahead of all rivals and crossed the finish line first.

A few weeks ago, Pevtsov won a silver medal in the sprint involving 50 athletes.

Over the past years, the athlete has been successfully representing Azerbaijan at international competitions.

In 2019, the athlete won the gold medal in the final of 2019 Funchal ETU Sprint Triathlon European Cup in Portugal. He finished the competition with a score of 52 minutes.

Azerbaijani triathlete also successfully performed at Dnipro Triathlon Fest 2019 in Ukraine. At the competition, he added silver medal to the country's medal haul.

Moreover, Rostislav Pevtsov was named the best male triathlete of 2019.

Now the national team is getting ready for the European championship to be held in Estonia on August 28-30.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation was established in 2013. Currently, it is being affiliated with both World Triathlon Union and European Triathlon Union on the basis of the official appeal of the National Olympic Committee.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage competition involving the completion of three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines, with the most popular form involving swimming, cycling, and running in immediate succession over various distances.