Holding of Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship postponed

By Trend





In the wake of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held a meeting by video conference on April 9, 2020 to discuss the major issues raised by the change of dates and the impact of the current global health crisis on gymnastics, Trend reports citing the FIG website.

As for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy in Baku, the final competitions of which had to be suspended, the Executive Committee decided that the results of the qualifying stage should be considered as the final results, and points should be awarded in accordance with these results.

The final competitions of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy were to be held on March 14 and 15. Qualification competitions were held on March 12-13.

The Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship, which was planned to be held on May 14-16, 2020 in Baku, has been postponed to 2021.

The Trampoline World Championship in Baku, as planned, will be held in 2021.